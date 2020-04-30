Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,559 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 165.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,394,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

