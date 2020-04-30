Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $90.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

