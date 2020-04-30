CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A opened at $78.72 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

