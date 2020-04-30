Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Shares of TSN opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

