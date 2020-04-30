CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.