CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

