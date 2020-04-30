Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,423 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto comprises 1.3% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE RIO opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

