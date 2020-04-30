Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $793,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 484.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

BIV opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

