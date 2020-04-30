473 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Bought by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 889,619 shares of company stock valued at $64,337,882. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.