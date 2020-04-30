Columbus Circle Investors Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

