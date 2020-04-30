Columbus Circle Investors Sells 24,805 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.