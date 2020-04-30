Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,194,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RETA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.