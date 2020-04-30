Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1,082.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,480 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.71% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,770.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,060 shares of company stock worth $1,759,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

