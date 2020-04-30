Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 24,705 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of PING opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.38. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

