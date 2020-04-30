Columbus Circle Investors Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $218.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

