Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.