Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534,573 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Crown were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.