Columbus Circle Investors Makes New $557,000 Investment in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,484,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

