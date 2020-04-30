Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,798,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,323,281 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 2.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

