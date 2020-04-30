Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793,933 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,912,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,412,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,750 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

