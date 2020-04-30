Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 33,717 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of TMUS opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

