Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Allergan were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $189.29 on Thursday. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.