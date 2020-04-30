GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $4.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

GME stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,016,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

