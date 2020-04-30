Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

