Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,892 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 292.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.08. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

