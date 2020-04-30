Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

NYSE CMI opened at $165.20 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

