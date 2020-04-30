Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $501,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

