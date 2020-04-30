Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBK stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

