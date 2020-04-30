Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 599 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $173.48 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

