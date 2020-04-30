Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BP by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 201,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 57,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 430,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.