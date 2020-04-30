Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

