Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of CP opened at $236.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

