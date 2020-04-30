Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.