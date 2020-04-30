Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ASML by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $6,070,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $303.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.