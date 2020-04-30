Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,745 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

