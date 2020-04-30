Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 117,594 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $112,786,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,548,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

