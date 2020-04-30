Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 330,976 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,976 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

