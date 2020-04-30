Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

