Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,205 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.73 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

