Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 55,066 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 55,066 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.43 on Thursday. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Cfra lowered their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

