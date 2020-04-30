Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

V stock opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

