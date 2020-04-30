Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

Shares of INTU opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

