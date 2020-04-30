U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.86 per share, with a total value of $51,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

