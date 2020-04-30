Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given $1.30 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHIP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHIP opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.