Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $494.67 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

