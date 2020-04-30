Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $4.90 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $4.90 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of FedEx Co.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of FedEx Co.
Capstone Financial Group Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Capstone Financial Group Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku Inc
Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku Inc
Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co.
Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co.
Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of salesforce.com, inc.
Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of salesforce.com, inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report