Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

