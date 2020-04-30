PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

