Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 6,232 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

MSFT stock opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

