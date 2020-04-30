Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,395 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $712.67 million, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.