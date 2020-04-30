First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

